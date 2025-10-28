Five happiest places to live in Sheffield are revealed

By Jules Stenson
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2025, 07:41 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 08:16 GMT
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Hillsborough is top - followed by Fulwood, Nether Edge, Ecclesall and St Paul's

Hillsborough is the happiest place to live in Sheffield, according to a new survey.

The popular suburb was the highest rated location in the city in a list of the 75 happiest places.

In second place in Sheffield was Fulwood, Nether Edge was third, Ecclesall was fourth and St Paul's was fifth.

Hillsboroughplaceholder image
Hillsborough

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Hillsborough is a sought-after suburb offering a blend of urban convenience and suburban tranquility, historic character, green spaces, good schools, strong transport links, and budget-friendly homes.

Excellent pubs include the Hillsborough Tap and the Rutland Arms.

Online store Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big town, city and county including Sheffield.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Hillsborough is the happiest place to live in Sheffield.

“All 75 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 75 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing including Hillsborough which is very popular with families.

"The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

