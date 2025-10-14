First Sheffield 24Hour Run Against Homelessness a success

A unique Sheffield 24-hour relay run has arrived in Sheffield for the first time, raising more than £3,000 for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

Five kilometre laps began and ended at Marmaduke’s cafe in Sheffield city centre, with the relay running from midday Saturday to midday Sunday.

Runners and walkers braved wind and rain to keep the continuous relay going throughout the night, with run leaders provided by local club Run Happy RC.

And the event has raised £3,287, towards Roundabout, the charity committed to ending youth homelessness in South Yorkshire.

Though the run was a first for Sheffield, it formed part of a national series of events that includes Birmingham, Leeds and Hereford.

The 24 Hour Run Against Homelessness was created by a group of students in Manchester in 2019 to raise money for the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity.

Since then, it has gone from strength to strength, uniting running communities and raising over £117,800 for different homelessness charities across the UK.

The runners’ passion and enthusiasm lasted all 24 hours, with individuals racking up some incredible distances as they ran through the night.

Kyle Smyth set the Sheffield men’s record, running 75 kilometres through the early hours of the morning, while Anna Tyndall set the women’s record at 55 kilometres.

Reflecting on the event’s Sheffield debut, The 24 Hour Run Against Homelessness co-founder Thomas Lewis says: "I was blown away by the support we had and by the dedication of the core team from Run Happy, who certainly weren’t deterred by a spot of rain! I can’t wait to see the event grow next year.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so by visiting the event's JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/sheff-24-hour-run-2025