First Bus and St Luke’s – Sheffield’s Hospice, held a celebratory event to commemorate a 25-year long partnership together.

At the event, which was held on The Moor in Sheffield last weekend, First Bus revealed its brand-new bus wrapped in a special pink livery – in line with St Luke’s very own branding.

The new bus aims to commemorate this 25-year milestone and cement First’s ongoing commitment to the hospice.

Operating bus services throughout South Yorkshire in Doncaster, Sheffield, Rotherham, to Chesterfield, and Castleton, First Bus is dedicated to delivering a reliable, safe, and punctual service for all of its customers.

First Bus & St Luke's celebration event on The Moor, Sheffield

With a focus on innovation and sustainability, First Bus continually strives to improve its services and contribute positively to the local community.

Throughout its partnership with St Luke’s Hospice, First Bus has been providing free services for the charity’s Festival of Light, held in St Luke’s Little Common Lane gardens every December, and other St Luke’s events.

Zoe Hands, Managing Director of First Bus Manchester, Midlands and South Yorkshire said:“We are proud to unveil our brand-new St Luke’s bus to the people of Sheffield, celebrating our 25-year partnership.”

“This bus symbolises our ongoing commitment to supporting the incredible work they do, and we’re excited to share it with the community.”

First Bus & St Luke's celebration event on The Moor, Sheffield

During the event last weekend, which featured the bus itself, hundreds of Sheffielders came to show their support and fundraise.

Attendees enjoyed face painting, a scavenger hunt on the bus, and live music from band LA Fox.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Jayne Dunn, cut the ceremonial ribbon at the doors of the bus and launched the livery to the public.

She spoke about how this partnership between St Luke’s Hospice and First Bus reflects the best of Sheffield’s community spirit and how both organisations have a shared mission to improve the lives of local residents in different yet impactful ways.

Attendees also got to speak to representatives from St Luke’s Care and Volunteer teams, who spoke about the work that St Lukes’ does, and from members of the First bus team, who were promoting the importance of their support and the service that they offer to the St Luke’s community.

Matthew Sheridan, Senior Fundraising Manager at St Luke’s, said:“St Luke’s relies heavily on the support of organisations like First Bus and has been very privileged to hold a long-standing relationship with the company. We hope our partnership can continue for another 25 years – and beyond.

“It’s not every day you see a pink bus on The Moor and the public’s reaction to it. The support towards the partnership has been incredible. We cannot wait to see the St Luke’s branded bus doing its routes around the city, and flying the flag for the hospice.

“I also want to extend very special thanks to The Moor management team for hosting this memorable event, and to Councillor Jayne Dunn, for taking the time to join us and cut the ribbon.”

The hospice, which operates in Sheffield, supports people aged 18 and above with terminal illnesses, as well as their families and their loved ones, with medical and holistic care from the point of diagnosis and beyond.

“The partnership with First Bus helps us to fundraise which, in turn, helps us support more patients and their families in Sheffield,” Matthew added.

To find out more or to donate, visit St Luke’s website: https://www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/