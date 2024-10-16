Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors to Gulliver’s Valley on Saturday, November 2 will be treated to a spectacular fireworks display after spending the day exploring the park’s wondrous rides and attractions.

The theme park, located in the Rother Valley between Rotherham and Sheffield, will open from noon until 8pm for this special event, with families enjoying hours of rides, attractions and entertainment before the Fireworks Spectacular show display gets underway at around 7.15pm.

Gulliver’s Valley has more than 50 rides and attractions at the theme park, including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, and Gulliver’s Gears, which is home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We love our special events at Gulliver’s, and they don’t come any more special than our annual Fireworks Spectacular! It’s such a wonderful occasion for families, a day full of excitement as they journey around the park, visiting the likes of the Lost World of the Living Dinosaurs and Gully Gears rounded off with the chance to relax and watch the incredible fireworks display light up the night sky.”

Standard tickets for the day cost from £19. To make your Fireworks Spectacular visit to Gulliver’ Valley an extra special treat, why not book in for an overnight stay in one of the resort’s unique themed accommodation, such as Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Western Cabins, Fairytale Hideouts, and the impressive Megalodon Lodge. This summer the park expanded its accommodation offering, with new Jungle Cabins now ready to accommodate adventurers.

Gulliver’s Valley opened in 2020, the fourth Gulliver’s Theme Park Resort to open around the country, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

For more information, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk

* Please note that the fireworks show may be subject to modification or cancellation without prior notice, particularly in the case of severe weather conditions.