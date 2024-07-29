Final week to nominate to be governor for local hospitals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elections are now underway at the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) to appoint four local public representatives to its Council of Governors, with three seats available at Doncaster and one at Bassetlaw.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “We are looking for members of our community who care about healthcare services to join us as Governors.

“They will be the voice of their local community, holding us to account to set an ambitious strategy and deliver the highest quality of care. They will support us to work in partnership with primary and community care, our local authority, the voluntary sector and our NHS mental health colleagues.

“We want people to champion the Trust as an employer of choice. Since the COVID pandemic we have been impressed by how much our communities support our trust by becoming governors and volunteers, and raising funds for our charity for which we are extremely grateful.”

Staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital

To stand for election as a Public Governor, you must be 16 years of age or over and registered as a member of the Trust. If you are not sure whether or not you are a member, you can contact the Deputy Company Secretary on 01302 644157. In addition, you must be prepared to take on this role for a period of three years, after which you will be eligible to stand for re-election at the end of this period up to a maximum of nine years.

Though you do not need any formal qualifications, the Trust asks that you have a good level of IT literacy in order to join the virtual Council of Governors meetings, of which at least four take place per year, and have the ability to communicate via email correspondence where required. Any additional training, advice and/or support will be provided by the Trust.