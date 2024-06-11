Final chance to take part in South Yorkshire community research project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents of South Yorkshire are being encouraged to have their say on the issues which matter most in their communities by taking part in a key research project.

Vital Signs has been designed and developed by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) to improve the lives of people across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

Members of the public can answer questions about their local area linked to ten key themes: Stronger Communities, Work and the Local Economy, Education and Learning, Disadvantage and Inequality, Housing and Homelessness, Crime and Safety, Arts and Heritage, Natural Environment, Healthy Living and Mental Health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey results will feed into SYCF’s Vital Signs research - a ‘health-check’ which identifies the hidden needs and priorities of local communities across the region.

Vital Signs aims to improve the lives of local people

Michelle Dickinson, Head of Philanthropy and Programmes at SYCF, the region’s largest grant giving charity, said: “The response to our Vital Signs survey has been fantastic so far, but we’re still keen to hear from even more local people.

“The results will give us an accurate view on where our funds should be directed and support us to provide targeted interventions to tackle critical issues affecting our communities.”

Vital Signs is carried out by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation every three years. The results from the 2021 project specifically highlighted issues facing young people getting into work or training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 1986, South Yorkshire's Community Foundation has made grants of more than £37 million to local groups, individuals, charities and organisations across the region.

The survey closing date is Sunday, 7 July 2024, at 9pm.