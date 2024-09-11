Felix takes on ultra-marathon challenge in memory of grandad Tony
Felix took on the adventure in memory of his grandfather Tony Mitchell, who lived in Sharrow and was a St Luke’s patient at the height of the pandemic in 2020.
“The St Luke’s team quickly implemented measures that meant that our family could continue to visit grandad at what would have been an extremely lonely time had he not have been there,” said Felix.
“The staff were all brilliant with him and us - they treated him like family, cared for him, chatted to him, joked with him and made life as comfortable as they could.”
And when Felix’s son Bodhi was born that summer, St Luke’s made special arrangements to ensure that the two could meet.
“These visits were something we will always cherish and something grandad looked forward to,” said Felix.
“Shortly after Bodhi’s visit in August, it appeared Tony didn't have long left but as a family we were able to visit him and say goodbye.
“Again, this was only made possible due to the measures that St Luke's had put in place.
“Sadly, grandad died by my mum’s side in August 2020 and we will forever be grateful to St Luke's for those additional moments me, my family, and my son, could spend with him.
“St Luke's help families like ours every day and they need ongoing support to be able to continue to do this.”
Felix already raised £800 by competing in a half marathon but then decided to up the challenge by taking part in the 100km ultra-marathon round the Peak District, where his fundraising total now stands at £2,159.
There’s still time to support Felix by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/felix-mitchell-hampson-1698180277185
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.