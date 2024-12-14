Fast-thinking schoolboy, 13, saves elderly woman's life after dialling 999 on his Sheffield Star paper round
Sebastian Ranyard, a pupil at Birkdale School, was in the midst of his morning paper round on December 12, 2024, when at around 7.10am, he spotted the woman on the ground near her home.
He said: “I went into the path that connected her gate to her house. I saw a pair of legs sticking onto the path.
“I immediately took my phone out and called the police and my mum.”
Sebastian performed CPR on the lady, who he regularly delivers the local paper to, and stayed with her, keeping her warm with his own coat, until the ambulance arrived.
Sebastian’s mum Andrea said she was immensely proud of her lad, whose older brother Max also has a paper round.
“He really saved her,” she said. “It’s one thing knowing what to do, but it’s another with pressure like that to know what to do about it.”
Andrea said her son took it upon himself to learn the basics of CPR online just a matter of weeks ago - a skill which appeared to prove invaluable that morning. She said: “I was terrified for her... she was ice cold.”
The woman was transported to hospital and the Ranyards have been told she is recovering well.
“You don’t really think of the paperboys,” Andrea said, adding their customers were often elderly. “They say hello - it makes a difference. They may not see anybody else all day.
“You’d be amazed how many elderly people there are that don’t have people check in on them.
“Seb is smart and thoughtful, thankfully everything came together with his training and composure saving her life. Everyone is incredibly proud of him. Seb’s a great lad and has always been passionate about helping others.”
Word of Sebastian’s quick-thinking made it back to school, with the 13-year-old’s head of year saying he would be giving him a special mention in the next assembly.
The teenager, who is also a martial arts black belt, said: “My friends couldn’t believe it... I’m just glad that she is okay now.
“You never know how you will act under pressure. I’m just so relieved I could help. I always make sure I check on elderly customers and being vigilant made all the difference.”
