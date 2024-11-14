Fashion Without Age: Irene Ball Opens New 'Frocks' Boutique in Broomhill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whilst most people are slowing down in their seventies - one Sheffielder is doing the complete opposite and spearheading her own fashion revolution with a difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

73-year old Irene Ball has just unveiled her brand new ‘Frocks’ boutique in Broomhill and firmly believes the elder generation have has much right to be on the catwalk as their younger counterparts.

Irene Ball says: “The right clothes have the ability to make you feel good – however old you are. They can turn heads and give you a massive confidence boost – and they don’t need to be expensive. I’ve always been a massive lover of clothes and a firm believer that fashion transcends age. ‘Frocks’ offers stylish and comfortable clothing at affordable prices and I’m thrilled to be opening in Broomhill.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Frocks’ was originally born five years ago in Ecclesfield. The shop became a much-loved community hub where Irene’s commitment to personalised service became hugely popular, especially during the lockdown when she personally delivered orders.

The new Frocks

Eighteen months ago Irene Ball took the decision to move the business to Sharrowvale Road.

The move was an immediate hit. Her existing Ecclesfield customers followed her to the new premises and Irene Ball’s vision of fashionable, ageless attire caught the imagination of the local Ecclesall community.

The new ‘Frocks’ boutique in Broomhill is set be the only shop in the area selling new women’s clothes and Irene Ball is confident her second boutique is set to put the spring in the step of scores of females in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irene Ball added:"Our doors are open for everyone to find something special that makes them feel wonderful - no matter their age.”

The new Frocks

With the same passion and dedication that characterised her Ecclesfield and then Sharrowvale store, the new 'Frocks' location promises to be more than just a shop; “it will be a a place where community and fashion intersect”, says Irene Ball.

Broomhill’s Frocks is situated at 4 Crookes Road, Sheffield S10 5BB. Tel: 07971 464178.