Families enjoying improvements made to Gaunt Shopping Precinct

Working alongside partners, the Council’s Gleadless Valley regeneration team has been able to deliver a range of improvements for families to enjoy when visiting the area to shop or socialise. These include:

The installation of vibrant community artwork

New planting to soften and green the space

Outdoor seating to bring social opportunities for residents

New bike stands to promote active travel

The introduction of ‘play markers’ to make the area more family-friendly and encourage young children to play

These additions have been designed not only to enhance the visual appeal of the precinct, but also to support local businesses and community groups by making the space more inviting and better used by the community. This has already been the case.

Speaking about how The Gaunt has been received by the local community since the work was carried out, Jock - from 189 Project, a community project based there - said: “It’s been fantastic to see the work carried out to improve the precinct for those that work there and those that live in Gleadless Valley to come and make use of.

“People have already been out and using the new additions. We can’t wait to see even more doing so throughout the summer.”

Cllr Douglas Johnson, Chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Committee, said: “Homes aren’t just about what happens behind closed doors: a good home is in a neighbourhood that is a clean, green and safe place to live, to play and to visit.

“I was pleased to see children playing and parents gathering at the new, brighter Gaunt Road shops. It’s great to see a welcoming and healthy environment in Gleadless Valley for people to spend time together.”

The project successfully secured just over £36,000 of Economic Recovery Fund (ERF) investment to carry out the works. This was aimed at both increasing footfall and vibrancy at the precinct and bringing residents in to use it.

In 2021, the ERF was launched across localised Sheffield districts to support economic recovery in these areas.

Over the years, it has supported local business by investing in communities and high streets, helping to build resilience to the cost-of-living crisis and future economic challenges.

Independent Chair of the Gleadless Valley Regeneration Board – Alexis Krachai – said: “The funding has enabled us to work directly with local businesses and in collaboration with community groups to help revitalise the precinct.

“It has created a more welcoming and attractive environment for residents and visitors alike.”

Cllr Mohammed Mahroof, Chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Economic Recovery Fund has been a huge success and made a difference to the lives of individuals and businesses across the city.

“By giving more autonomy to local areas to make decisions about how funding in spent, we have ensured that we meet the needs of those communities.”

To keep up to date with the regeneration project for Gleadless Valley, head to: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/planning-development/master-action-plans/gleadless-valley-master-plan

Or to follow the Gleadless Valley Regeneration page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1274820053224440/

Find out more about the ERF on the Welcome to Sheffield Website: https://www.welcometosheffield.co.uk/content/articles/economic-recovery-fund/

1 . Contributed The new picnic benches at The Gaunt shopping precint in Gleadless Valley Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Some of the new 'play markers' at The Gaunt shopping precinct in Gleadless Valley Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed A mural showing badgers playing among flowers and trees under a beautiful sunset at The Gaunt shopping precinct in Gleadless Valley Photo: Submitted Photo Sales