Families celebrate launch of NeurodiverCity Sheffield

Families and professionals came together on Thursday, February 6, to celebrate the launch of NeurodiverCity Sheffield, formerly known as the Sheffield ADHD Project.

The event marked the expansion of support available for families living with neurodivergence and the unveiling of the service’s new name, chosen by the families it supports.

For 20 years, the Sheffield ADHD Project has provided vital support to families of children and young people diagnosed with ADHD. Now, as NeurodiverCity Sheffield, the service has expanded to offer early support for families whose children show behaviours associated with neurodivergence, before a formal diagnosis.

Commissioned by Sheffield City Council, NeurodiverCity Sheffield continues to provide post-diagnostic ADHD support upon referral, as well as information sessions and parent/carer drop-in cafes. It also delivers training, consultancy, and guidance for schools and professionals across Sheffield.

Georgie Boot

The rebrand and expansion come in response to the increasing demand for diagnosis and support. Recognising the challenges families face while waiting for a formal diagnosis, the service has invested in early help to ensure families get the support they need at the right time. Its holistic approach acknowledges that many families navigate multiple coexisting conditions and require tailored support.

Speaking about the relaunch, Georgie Boot, Family Action Project Manager and Lead Specialist Practitioner said: “At NeurodiverCity Sheffield, we are committed to celebrating the strengths and diversity of our community. By expanding our services, we’re ensuring that families receive the support they need, when they need it. This is a huge step forward in making Sheffield a more inclusive and supportive place for neurodivergent individuals and their families."

The celebration event brought together parents, carers, young people, and professionals, providing an opportunity to learn more about the new services on offer and the continued commitment to supporting Sheffield’s neurodivergent community.

For further information about NeurodiverCity Sheffield and to learn more about Family Action’s work in Sheffield and beyond, visit www.family-action.org.uk