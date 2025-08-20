Eyam runners raise more than £10,000 for St Luke’s

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:21 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 16:36 BST
Organisers of one of the Peak District’s most popular sporting challenges have raised more than £10,000 to St Luke’s Hospice.

Established in 1993, Eyam Half Marathon has now been running for over 30 years, raising vital funds for cancer charities and local causes along the way.

The event has supported St Luke’s over many seasons and the latest donation of £1,000 has brought the fundraising total to more than £10,000.

This year, organisers also offered St Luke’s two free places in the event supporters to take on the challenge, with a further two spaces also now available for the 2026 event.

Amanda Rawlings of Eyam Half Marathon (left) with Katie Fielding of St Luke’splaceholder image
Amanda Rawlings of Eyam Half Marathon (left) with Katie Fielding of St Luke’s

“This is a fantastic amount for the Eyam runners to have raised for us and the money they have given really does make a massive difference for our patients and families,” said St Luke’s Community and Events Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.

“This is always a popular challenge so we are really pleased to have once again been given two spaces for St Luke’s runners.”

Anybody interested in signing up for the challenge and taking one of the two spaces should call 0114 235 7495 or email [email protected]

