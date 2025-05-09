Experts head to Rotherham to help buyers make a move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buyers looking to make a move and sell an existing property are being offered a helping hand at an event in Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homebuilder Redrow will be holding a Help to Sell event on Saturday, May 17 from 10am to 5pm at its Ravenfield development Poppy Fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Would-be owners are invited to the event attended by home selling experts from New Home Solutions. Redrow’s sales team will also be on hand to discuss the homebuilder’s Help to Sell scheme.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Our Help to Sell events are a great opportunity for buyers with a home to sell to discuss their options with a team of experts.

A representative image of Redrow's homes in Yorkshire

“If a buyer decides to use our Help to Sell scheme, our team and our estate agent partners will do a lot of the work to market and sell their existing property. Including a free a valuation and creation of a marketing plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all designed to make things easy and convenient for you; as well as working to achieve a quick sale.

“One of the biggest costs when selling your house is often your estate agent's fee. This may be a percentage of the selling price or a fixed fee. However, for customer’s using Help to Sell, we will contribute significantly towards these fees.”

Located off Moor Lane South, Poppy Fields will eventually feature 240 homes for private sale and 80 affordable properties: in a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once completed the 36-acre development will also include a large area of open space, featuring a play area and a community orchard.

For more information on Poppy Fields contact the sales team on 01709 264344 or visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/poppy-fields-162781