Expert top tips to combat tired driving - as over a third of Sheffield residents admit to driving while tired.

Although studies suggest that driving while tired is even more dangerous while drunk driving - it’s estimated that up to 20 per cent of crashes are related to fatigue - brand new data reveals that more than a third of Sheffield drivers are still prepared to get behind the wheel when feeling sleepy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to new data, from ChooseMyCar.com, the UK’s leading car marketplace, 37 per cent of Sheffield residents admit to having driven when they’re extremely tired. Across all UK residents, younger drivers (aged 18-34) were the most likely to drive while tired, with nearly half (46 per cent) admitting to getting behind the wheel when feeling sleepy.

However, although driving while tired is undeniably dangerous, it is sometimes unavoidable. The professional advice would always be to avoid driving while tired, but in case that’s not possible, an expert from ChooseMyCar.com has given a number of top tips to help combat drowsiness while on the road. Whether it’s doing a short exercise, such as star jumps, or taking regular breaks, these steps, although they cannot guarantee they will prevent a crash, may ensure a safer journey for you and those in the car with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you're tired, or don’t get enough sleep, your ability to function is negatively affected in several different ways. For example, reaction time becomes a lot slower, which means you’re less likely to spot potential hazards while on the road, making driving especially dangerous as a result. You may also find yourself accidentally drifting into other lanes, or even falling asleep at the wheel. For this reason, you may find yourself needing to pull over more than once during your journey, for some much-needed rest before driving again.

Nick Zapolski, motoring expert and founder of ChooseMyCar.com, said that while it’s always best to avoid driving if you’re tired, there are a number of essential steps you must take if you feel you really must drive.

“It’s well-known that drunk driving is dangerous, and can cause serious injury, or even death, to you and those around you. However, research suggests that driving while tired is even more dangerous. And, yet, 37 per cent of Sheffield residents admit to getting behind the wheel when they’re feeling sleepy.

“However, there are a few occasions where driving home is the only option. If this applies to you, there are a number of steps that are essential for keeping you awake while behind the wheel. Whether it’s having two cups of coffee and a short rest, or not eating a large pizza before driving, these tips may sound simple, but it’s vital that you follow them to help keep you and others around you safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, of course, it’s important to mention that if you are feeling really knackered, the best thing to do is to not drive - driving while tired is dangerous.”

Here’s ChooseMyCar.com’’s expert tips to combat tired driving, for those who must drive home:

Pull over and stop if you feel tired

As obvious as this may sound, the safest thing to do if you’re tired is to stop driving. As soon as you see that it’s safe to do so, pull over and wait until you’re no longer tired before you start driving again - perhaps even book an overnight stay somewhere if you’re able to. If you know you have a long journey ahead of you, ensure you’ve had enough sleep, or take public transport if you still feel tired.

Do starjumps

As strange as this may sound, star jumps are a simple but effective way to wake yourself up if you’re feeling tired. Star jumps improve blood flow throughout your body, increasing your heart rate and waking you up as a result. Whenever you’re feeling tired on a long journey, pull over and do 20 star jumps before you feel energised enough to start driving again.

Take regular breaks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driving requires a lot of concentration and can make you tired, particularly if you’re on a long journey. To avoid feeling too tired while driving, or falling asleep at the wheel, take regular breaks to give your body a much-needed rest. The Highway Code recommends that you take a 15-minute break every two hours.

Avoid heavy meals

If you have a long journey ahead of you, avoid eating large meals, as this can lead to drowsiness and reduced energy levels, affecting your ability to stay awake and concentrate. Larger meals take longer to digest - for this reason, it’s recommended that you wait at least a few hours after eating a large meal, such as a pizza, before driving again.

Avoid making long journeys between 2am-6am and 2pm-4pm

Your body’s natural alertness is at its lowest between the hours of 2am-6am and 2pm-4pm (especially after lunch), which means that these are the times of the day where you may feel the most sleepy. Studies show that drivers are more likely to fall asleep at the wheel at 6am - even if it’s tempting to drive super early in the morning to beat traffic, your body will think you’re supposed to be asleep, which may affect your ability to stay awake.

Drink two cups of coffee and rest for 20 minutes

Even two cups of coffee may be just what’s needed to wake you up if you’re feeling tired. Caffeine is able to quickly block sleep-promoting receptors, helping keep you alert and awake. It’s recommended that you drink two cups, and take a 20-minute rest, to allow time for the caffeine to kick in. A small top-up after four hours will prevent an energy crash, although too much coffee may make you panic and unable to concentrate.

Don’t listen to music

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it may sound logical that cranking up your favourite tunes would keep you awake, the repetitive sounds of music help relax your brain, and actually make you feel more sleepy as a result. And while louder music, such as metal, may keep you awake for longer, it increases the likelihood of risky driving. If you wish to have background noise while driving, listen to a radio show or a podcast - the talking will help your brain focus.

Don’t drive alone

If someone you know is planning to reach the same destination as you, take them in the car with you. Insuring a friend or partner on your car may actually reduce the cost of your insurance, and it means they can take over for a couple of hours when you start to feel tired.