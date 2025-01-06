Everyone Active takes over running of Sheffield leisure facilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everyone Active has kicked off the new year in style – by officially taking over as the new operator of Sheffield’s leisure centres and golf courses.

The award-winning organisation, working in partnership with Sheffield City Council, began running 10 facilities on Thursday, January 2.

Everyone Active now operates renowned sporting venues such as Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, English Institute of Sport Sheffield, iceSheffield, Hillsborough Leisure Centre, Concord Leisure Centre, Springs Leisure Centre and Heeley Pool and Gym.

Three golf courses at Beauchief, Birley Wood and Tinsley Park are also included as part of a diverse offering.

English Institute of Sport Sheffield

Everyone Active won an incredible five awards at October’s 2024 ukactive Awards – which celebrate the best of the physical activity sector – including Outstanding Organisation of the Year, National Centre of the Year and three Regional Centre of the Year awards.

Founded in 1987, they are longest-established leisure operator in the UK and manage in excess of 240 leisure and cultural centres across the country in partnership with more than 65 local authorities.

Toni Gaskins, Regional Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are proud and delighted to have taken over as the new operator of Sheffield’s sport and leisure venues. Our colleagues are already working hard to help people across local communities get more active, more often, no matter what their age, interests, or ability.

“We would encourage everyone to visit their local centres, meet our welcoming colleagues and make use of the fantastic facilities on offer. We are very much looking forward to embedding ourselves in local communities and getting to know everyone.

iceSheffield

“It is a privilege to manage these state-of-the-art centres and we are proud to work in partnership with Sheffield City Council to maintain and enhance the spirit of sport and exercise within the city. We are really looking forward to sharing our exciting plans to improve health and well-being in Sheffield in the coming months.”

Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield is a city of sport, and we are incredibly proud of our sports and leisure facilities which thousands of people enjoy every day. Everyone Active bring a wealth of experience and expertise to help elevate our sport and leisure offer across the city even further.

“Our venues have played host to major sporting events and our facilities have cultivated talented athletes that have gone on to compete in the Olympics, world championships and at the highest level in their sport.”

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, added: “We are committed to ensuring that every person in Sheffield has access to facilities and services that support them in being more active, more often.

Tinsley Park Golf Course

“Everyone Active share these ambitions and have shown their commitment to help us tackle health inequalities across Sheffield, which is why we are delighted to welcome them onboard.

“As we enter this new exciting chapter, we would also like to thank the amazing teams at Sheffield City Trust and Places Leisure, who have done so much for our venues and to keep our communities active over the years.

“The majority of these teams will transfer to Everyone Active and continue their hard work to help keep Sheffield Moving More.”