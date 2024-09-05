Event to raise dementia awareness for Sheffield’s East South East Asian community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield solicitor is spearheading an outreach initiative to raise awareness of dementia and associated care and services within the East South East Asian (ESEA) community.

As part of ESEA heritage awareness month in September, Wake Smith Solicitors’ Stephanie Chung, who specialises in later life legal matters, has helped set up a programme of events under the Changing Seasons banner to reach out to the ESEA community and celebrate Sheffield being a diverse city and a safe and supportive place for the older generation.

The small grass roots movement is already gaining traction with a passionate group of second and third generation members organising the first free launch event at the Mid Autumn Festival on 19 September with talks from guests Jonathan Rowley of Hamnett Wealth, Kerre Chen of Independent Sheffield, Sarah Ng Chair of the Chinese Community Centre and Dominic Ng of Bauer Media.

Stephanie Chung said: “I am passionate about raising awareness about issues affecting the elderly, vulnerable persons and persons with disabilities and work collaboratively with local and national charities and businesses to spread the word.

“It is estimated there are around 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK, 15,000 of whom come from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities. The latter statistic is concerning because many of the people from BAME groups living with dementia, will receive no support or will be diagnosed too late for symptomatic treatments to help.

“Language and cultural barriers, fear of stigmatisation mean that some of the most marginalised and isolated people never access the help they need.

“This outreach community initiative aims to reach out to those who are elderly or who have memory loss, who due to language or cultural gaps might find it difficult to access social, legal, financial, medical help.

“We are excited to engage and stimulate conversation, bridge cultural and generational differences, particularly those who have become increasingly socially isolated since the Pandemic due to language and disability barriers.

“Our Changing Seasons events will provide a safe, welcoming and enjoyable place for people who are experiencing memory loss and isolation, for their family members, carers and friends, for those seeking a little support so that they can feel valued and better equipped to deal with the enormous challenges they face.

“In addition, we want to pass on and preserve a legacy to the next generation, make them feel included and accepted in society, whilst remembering our forefathers and recognising their efforts in building a home overseas.”

Researchers at Sheffield University were recently internationally recognised and commended for their pioneering work towards helping diagnose dementia in ethnic minorities so that communities may better access appropriate care and services.

The ESEA Heritage Awareness Month’ Changing Seasons event takes place at the Mid Autumn Festival at China Red on September 19 from 5-7pm. It includes refreshments and presentations on the oral history of the British Chinese community, especially in the Sheffield area, plus talks on services and help the community can access.

For further information on the event and to book a free place visit Wake Smith Events at www.wake-smith.co.uk or for information on later life legal matters call Stephanie Chung on 0114 224 2114.