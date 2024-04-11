Evans Halshaw Citroen Sheffield make Easter egg-stra special for patients at Children's Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colleagues at Evans Halshaw Citroen in Sheffield showed their care for the local community, by embarking on a mission to make Easter extra special for the patients at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

During February and March, the team worked tirelessly by reaching out to local businesses, customers, friends, and family to collect as many Easter egg donations as possible for the hospital.

Due to their dedication, the team at the Penistone Road-based store collected over 750 eggs, which were donated to the hospital ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Evans Halshaw colleague, Gavin Clay, with some of the Easter Egg donations at Citroen Sheffield

Martin Bird, Head of Business at Evans Halshaw Citroen Sheffield, said: "We received incredible support from our local community with customers, suppliers, team members, family and friends all generously donating to the Evans Halshaw Easter appeal.

“I was personally blown away with the success of the appeal, which ensured the kids at Sheffield Children's Hospital each had an Easter egg during the holiday. Thank you to everyone that donated and helped to bring a touch of happiness to those who had to spend their Easter at the hospital.”

Evans Halshaw Citroen Sheffield wanted to extend a personal thanks to Gavin Patrick, Lewis Clay, Coopers Auto Body, Fleet Factors and Cafe Express, for their generosity.

Jane Darby, Hub Fundraising Officer at Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity, commented: "We're incredibly grateful for the kind Easter donations from Evans Halshaw Citroen Sheffield.

"We've been overwhelmed by the kindness of our local community this Easter, making it that bit more special for our patients and families at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. We'd like to thank each and every person who contributed to Evans Halshaw Citroen Sheffield's collection of hundreds of eggs.”