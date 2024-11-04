Entrepreneurship is a Catalyst for regional equity

As Sheffield prepares to host the Institute for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (ISBE) Conference, we find ourselves at a crucial crossroads in the debate around regional development and economic equality. As co-chair of the conference and someone who has supported businesses and graduate entrepreneurs for over 20 years, the focus on entrepreneurship, policy, and practice for a more equitable world couldn't be timelier. It is particularly fitting as we in South Yorkshire continue to navigate the challenges and opportunities of regional transformation to a greener, fairer economy.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority's commitment to "good growth" represents a paradigm shift in how we approach regional development. This isn't just about inward investment or job creation – it's about fostering sustainable, inclusive economic growth that benefits all our communities. The conference's two major panel debates on regional inequality and global inequalities in entrepreneurial action directly address these critical challenges.

Here in Sheffield, we're seeing tangible examples of how this vision can be realised through initiatives like the Sheffield Innovation Spine. This ambitious project is more than just a physical connection between our academic institutions and business districts; it represents a new model of inclusive innovation. By linking our universities, teaching hospitals, and business zones, we're creating an ecosystem where knowledge, opportunities, and resources can flow more freely between different parts of our region.

The South Yorkshire Innovation Programme further exemplifies our region's commitment to bridging inequality through innovation. By providing targeted support to businesses in the region, particularly those from underrepresented communities, we're democratising access to innovation support and expertise. This program has already demonstrated how local policy initiatives can create tangible opportunities for businesses that may not otherwise have access to such expertise and facilities.

However, as we gather for ISBE, we must acknowledge the broader context. Our research at Sheffield Business School as well as that of the ISBE community of academics, business owners and policy makers, consistently shows that SMEs require sustainable, long-term support frameworks rather than short-term fixes. Policy decisions that fail to recognise this risk exacerbating rather than alleviating regional inequalities.

The conference's focus on enabling and empowering SMEs couldn't be more crucial. Through our discussions and debates, we're exploring how policy, research, and practice can work together to create more equitable opportunities for growth. This isn't just about financial support – it's about creating ecosystems where entrepreneurs from all backgrounds can thrive.

One of the most exciting aspects of hosting ISBE in Sheffield is the opportunity to showcase how partnerships and knowledge exchange can directly inform policy and practice. Our experiences in the region provide valuable case studies in how targeted intervention can foster inclusive growth. These examples demonstrate that when local authorities, academic institutions, and businesses collaborate effectively, we can create meaningful change.

The challenge now is to ensure that these insights translate into actionable policy recommendations. As researchers and practitioners, we have a unique opportunity to shape the future of entrepreneurship support in ways that actively address inequalities. This means moving beyond traditional metrics of success to consider how business support can be more accessible, inclusive, and effective for all communities.

The path to regional equality through entrepreneurship isn't straightforward, but initiatives like those we're seeing in South Yorkshire prove it's possible. As we engage in these important discussions, we must ensure that our research and policy recommendations continue to push for meaningful change that benefits all entrepreneurs, across all regions. To me, a system where a business can thrive regardless of where in the country it was established is the true measure of success.

Alexandra Anderson, Associate Professor in Enterprise, Sheffield Business School, Head of the Centre for Business, Growth and Transformation