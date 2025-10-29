'Enthusiastic' South Yorkshire bus depot shortlisted for prestigious award

An outstanding depot at Sheffield bus operator, Stagecoach Yorkshire, has been shortlisted for a prestigious award, due to his outstanding performance, teamwork, and enthusiastic approach.

Rawmarsh Depot is consistently amongst the best performing depots in the whole of Stagecoach (117 depots) and it has developed at pace, yet further, over the past year from an already high performance base.

Over the past year, Rawmarsh has introduced 23 brand new electric buses. With major works to introduce charging infrastructure and a huge effort to train drivers on the new buses, this was all achieved without a hitch.

The depot also prides itself on exceptional service delivery, running over 99.8% of all services and many days delivering 100% reliability to its customers. This has been achieved by the whole team pulling together and going above and beyond from drivers covering extra trips when disruption occurs, engineers focussing on maintaining buses to the highest standards and cleaners cleaning every vehicle at the end of the shift every night.

The team at the depot are proud of the results they consistently deliver, which are built on teamwork and collaboration to support shared goals, which fosters a sense of unity and cooperation, and strengthens team culture.

Dawn Murphy, operations manager at Rawmarsh, said: “The success of the depot is down to the exceptional people that consistently deliver. With an enthusiastic team you can achieve almost anything. Rawmarsh is a great example of teamwork... everyone goes the extra mile to help out and this proactive approach makes a huge impact.

“Great things in business are never done by one person. They're done by a team of people. This nomination has been hard earned over a number of years, and we are all very proud of what we have achieved and the results we consistently deliver.”

Matt Kitchin, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, added: “Rawmarsh is a place where everyone is happy to pitch in to achieve success. There is an excellent working relationship between everyone. It is very clear that our colleagues enjoy working at Rawmarsh with many emphasising the positive atmosphere.”

The UK Bus Awards are one of the most important awards schemes in the bus industry, with a 25-year history of recognising, rewarding, and inspiring the people in the industry. This year’s Awards Presentation Ceremony will be held at the famous Troxy in London, in November.

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to buy before you board and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.