A team of volunteers has helped a Sheffield charity that supports homeless people.

12 members of the Amazon People eXperience Technology (PXT) team from Sheffield, Doncaster and further afield spent a day volunteering with The Archer Project to support the charity’s work with homeless people.

Amazon employees from Sheffield, Coalville, Doncaster and Mansfield donated food, toiletries and clothing that will benefit people supported by The Archer Project.

Lucy Wilks, Events and Corporate Partnerships Officer at The Archer Project, said:

“On behalf of everyone at The Archer Project, I’d like to thank our friends at Amazon for spending two days with us sorting through some of our donations. This can be an overwhelming task for a small team like ours. Volunteering with us helps immensely as we enter our busiest season and hardest part of the year for homeless people. We are very grateful for the support.”

Cathlin Turton, PXT Senior Regional Manager at Amazon, added:

“We are a big organisation within the communities we operate, and it’s important that we invest in giving back to those that need it. Thank you to the Archer Project for having us and to the volunteers across the region. We look forward to doing more meaningful work in the future.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Employees volunteer to help charity’s work with homeless people

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.