Emotional goodbye for beloved farm character

Farmers at a popular local tourism attraction have been left reeling after the sudden death of one of their most prized and popular animals.

Cannon Hall Farm, in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, announced yesterday the death of their champion of the future Shire horse stallion, Herkules.

Herkules, who appeared with farmers Rob and Dave Nicholson on the recent series of Springtime on the Farm, died on Tuesday evening after suffering a sudden colic, resulting in a blockage and damage to his intestines.

He was rushed straight to Rainbow Equine Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery in a desperate attempt to save his life but sadly died.

Brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson with prized stallion Herkules.

Rob Nicholson announced the news to the farms 600,000 Facebook followers in an emotional video titled “Farewell, Our Friend.”

He said: “It’s really difficult to take in, heartbreaking is an easy word to say but we just can’t believe it. He had everything going for him.

“I never thought we’d have an animal like him. Losing him has floored us but the sympathy and good wishes that have flowed in our direction have helped ease the pain a little.”

Herkules, who was three years old, was 18 hands tall and had been in important part of the farm’s official Shire Horse breeding programme. As members of the Shire Horse Society, the farm had committed to increasing numbers of Shires in the UK when discovering a few years ago there were only a few hundred left.