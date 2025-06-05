Emotional goodbye for beloved farm character

By Nicola Hyde
Contributor
Published 5th Jun 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 11:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Farmers at a popular local tourism attraction have been left reeling after the sudden death of one of their most prized and popular animals.

Cannon Hall Farm, in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, announced yesterday the death of their champion of the future Shire horse stallion, Herkules.

Herkules, who appeared with farmers Rob and Dave Nicholson on the recent series of Springtime on the Farm, died on Tuesday evening after suffering a sudden colic, resulting in a blockage and damage to his intestines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was rushed straight to Rainbow Equine Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery in a desperate attempt to save his life but sadly died.

Brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson with prized stallion Herkules.Brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson with prized stallion Herkules.
Brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson with prized stallion Herkules.

Rob Nicholson announced the news to the farms 600,000 Facebook followers in an emotional video titled “Farewell, Our Friend.”

He said: “It’s really difficult to take in, heartbreaking is an easy word to say but we just can’t believe it. He had everything going for him.

“I never thought we’d have an animal like him. Losing him has floored us but the sympathy and good wishes that have flowed in our direction have helped ease the pain a little.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Herkules, who was three years old, was 18 hands tall and had been in important part of the farm’s official Shire Horse breeding programme. As members of the Shire Horse Society, the farm had committed to increasing numbers of Shires in the UK when discovering a few years ago there were only a few hundred left.

Related topics:BarnsleySouth YorkshireFacebook
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice