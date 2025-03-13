Emmaus Sheffield welcomes new Community Manager

City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield has appointed a new Community Manager.

Janine Cotton was previously a support worker for the drug and alcohol free working community that offers accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over at its base in Cadman Street, close to Sheffield’s Victoria Quays.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more

In her new post Janine will be responsible for the day to day running of the community, also ensuring the well-being of the companions and providing valuable support.

Janine came to Emmaus after a career in retail - she worked for many years at city department store John Lewis but decided after the pandemic and the shop’s closure that she wanted a new challenge.

“I realised when I started work as a support worker how much I enjoyed being part of the Emmaus team and I am pleased that I will be able to take elements of that role into my new job,” she said.

“I love being able to support our companions and although it is a challenge, there is something different happening every day.

“All my years working in retail helped me to develop the people skills that are proving invaluable to me working at Emmaus Sheffield.”

To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield and its work visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk