Emmaus Sheffield welcomes four feathered friends

City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield has welcomed four new residents…and mealtimes might never be the same again.

Marigold, Gladys, Olive and Elsie are rescue hens who have come to the charity’s headquarters in Cadman Street with the support of Fresh Start For Hens, the not for profit organisation run entirely by volunteers who are dedicated to re-homing hens from the commercial egg production sector.

And with their own comfortable purpose-built coop and hen run to enjoy, the feathered friends are already making themselves at home - and proving popular with visitors.

“Having come to the end of their useful life in the commercial egg production sector, we have taken the ladies in as part of our community,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“Just like our Emmaus companions, we are offering them not only food and accommodation but a place to call home.

“Marigold, Gladys, Olive and Elsie have settled in really well already and we are all in love.

“Our companions are already taking brilliant care of them and its heartwarming to see how much joy these new residents are bringing to our community.

“There’s something truly special about watching our hens potter about, knowing they’re safe and valued.

“And what we’re really looking forward to is that we are assured they will start to lay the occasional egg again once they are settled - which means we will have fresh eggs at meal times!

“Along with our famous goats, they’re also already proving to be extremely popular with visitors to our on-site second hand superstore.”

Emmaus Sheffield is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.