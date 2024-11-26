Emmaus Sheffield takes to the water with The Ethel Trust

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 08:59 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST

Homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield has its headquarters right next to Sheffield’s historic canal.

But it’s not very often that the charity gets to enjoy a day exploring on the famous stretch of water.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

The Emmaus Companions spent a day on the water thanks to the Ethel Trust.The Emmaus Companions spent a day on the water thanks to the Ethel Trust.
And thanks to fellow charity The Ethel Trust, Emmaus companions and trustees enjoyed a special day on the canal.

The Ethel Trust provides free and subsidised trips on its purpose-built barges, the Ethel and the Pearl, attracting community groups and other organisations.

“We have been based in Sipelia Works, right next to the canal, since we accepted our first companions in 2008,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“Thanks to the Ethel Trust, we were able to take a much closer look at the canal and enjoy a day with our trustees.

“It was a great way to get to know each other and build some stronger relationships and everybody involved had a thoroughly enjoyable time on the water.”

To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk

