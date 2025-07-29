Emmaus Sheffield stock appeal follows summer sales boost

A summer sales boost is prompting homeless charity Emmaus Sheffield to launch a new appeal for furniture and bric-a-brac at its popular second hand superstore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmaus Sheffield is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the charity’s main fundraising schemes is its second hand store at the organisation’s headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works at Cadman Street, close to the city’s Canal Basin.

Emmaus Sheffield is looking for new stock following a summer sales boom.

“Every donated item that we receive is being processed and put out on the sales floor and then selling very quickly,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“One of our biggest successes has been the launch is our £1 Alley, which aims to capture the atmosphere of a traditional open air street market, with the added attraction that every item for sale costs just £1.

“But at the same time, we have also seen a real boost in furniture sales and bric-a-brac too - so much so that we really do more stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we are now asking for even more donations of good quality furniture, especially sofas, though we do have to remind our supporters that we can only receive items with all current safety labels attached and that mattresses should be clean and unmarked.

“We do also have a full collection service so there’s no need to worry about getting those larger items to us and with two vans travelling round the city you shouldn’t have to wait too long for your donation to be picked up.”

To find out more about Emmaus and how to arrange for a collection simply visit http://www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk or call 0114 272 0677.