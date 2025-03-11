Emmaus Sheffield says farewell to long-serving resident

Homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield has said goodbye to one of its longest-serving and most popular residents.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug-free working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

The charity opened the doors of its headquarters in Cadman Street, close to the Canal Basin, in 2009 and almost immediately welcomed a resident who would become one of the community’s most popular characters - Kipper the cat.

Kipper was a well-loved member of the Emmaus Sheffield community.

But Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko confirmed this week that Kipper had died at the age of 16 after becoming unwell over the past few months.

“Kipper was so popular with visitors to our second hand superstore and even more importantly, she was loved by our companions,” Charley said.

“I think she really brought a sense of family and community to Emmaus Sheffield and she will be missed by everybody.

“She will not be forgotten, though, as we have created a special memorial to her in our garden.”