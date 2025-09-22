Emmaus Sheffield needs fresh volunteer support

City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield has launched a campaign for new volunteer support as its popular retail section continues to grow.

Emmaus Sheffield is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

One of the charity’s main fundraising schemes is its extremely popular second hand store at the organisation’s headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to the city’s Canal Basin.

Now the retail team is hoping to attract new volunteers to give their time alongside the companions.

“No matter how much time you have to spare, we’d love to hear from you,” said the charity’s Head of Marketing and Development Charley Fedorenko.

“Our shop is increasingly busy so we are looking people who can give their time on the till, make sure shelves are properly stocked, chat with customers and generally help keep the shop floor tidy and welcoming.

“It’s a lively and busy atmosphere with the opportunity to enjoy the challenge of varying roles within our retail operation as the service continues to expand to meet demand.

“It is certainly a great way to gain some retail experience at the same time as supporting a great city charity that is doing so much to help vulnerable people.

“We also have vacancies for volunteers drivers to help with furniture donations, though you do need to have a full clean driving licence.

“All successful applicants for any of our volunteer roles will also be DBS checked to meet current government guidelines.”

Volunteer forms can be downloaded on the Emmaus Sheffield website at emmaus-sheffield.org.uk/UserFiles/File/Volunteer_Application_Form_2018.pdf