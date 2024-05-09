Emmaus Sheffield launches summer stock appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy spring is leading to a summer stock appeal for city homeless charity Emmaus Sheffield and its popular second hand superstore.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug free working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

One of the charity’s main fundraising projects is its hugely popular second hand store which is open daily from 10am to 4pm at the Emmaus Sheffield headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to the city’s Canal Basin.

Have a spring clean and support Emmaus Sheffield

“We’ve been delighted at the level of support we have received in the first quarter of this year,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“But that success, of course, now means we have a real need for more stock to keep our shelves full.

“We can take any large items of furniture as long as they have their fire safety labels still attached.

“We do also have a full collection service so there’s no need to worry about getting those items to us.

“And at the other end of the scale there is always a constant need for household items, electrical items, bric-a-brac, books, CDs and DVDs and, of course, clothes for all ages.”