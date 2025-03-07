Emmaus Sheffield launches furniture appeal

Thinking of a spring makeover? Go for the environmentally-friendly approach and give Emmaus Sheffield a call.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug free working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

One of the charity’s main fundraising projects is its hugely popular second hand store at the organisation’s headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to the city’s Canal Basin.

Emmaus Sheffield has launched a spring stock appeal to meet customers demand for good quality furniture and other items.

And after a busy winter sales period, an appeal has gone out for fresh donations of good condition furniture - the perfect way to recycle and give unwanted items a new lease of life.

“If you’re think of giving your home a new look for 2025, please do think of us if you have furniture you’re wanting to dispose of,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“We can take these items of furniture as long as they have their fire safety labels still attached and are in good re-saleable condition.

“We do also have a full collection service so there’s no need to worry about getting those larger items to us.”

“The first two months of 2025 have been extremely busy for our retail section but that success, of course, now means we have a real need for more stock to keep our shelves full.”

The charity is also looking, therefore, for new items to add to its popular bric-a-brac range and will also welcome smaller electrical items and white goods - though fridge freezers cannot be donated.

“Before you dispose of anything we would always advise that you take a look and ask yourself if somebody else could make us of it,” said Charley.

To find out more about Emmaus and how to arrange for a collection simply visit http://www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk or call 0114 272 0677.