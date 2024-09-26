Emmaus Sheffield is the unseen star of new BBC drama

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Viewers probably won’t notice, but homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield has an important part to play in new BBC television drama Reunion.

Film makers looking for props to create an extra touch of scenic authenticity have discovered that the Emmaus Sheffield second hand superstore is the perfect shopping destination.

Emmaus Sheffield is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

The Emmaus Sheffield second hand store is popular with film makers

One of the charity’s main fundraising schemes is its extremely popular second hand and vintage store at the organisation’s headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to the city’s Canal Basin.

That’s where film and television production prop buyers head when they’re looking for genuine period items - pieces from the shop have been seen in a range of hits including critical favourites This is England 88 and 90 and The Virtues.

And the team from production company Warp Films were back recently as work started on new four-part BBC drama Reunion, which stars Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling-Ellis and was being filmed in Sheffield and Doncaster.

“We are always delighted to welcome film makers and theatre people to have a look round,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“As all our regular customers know, we have a very impressive display of vintage items, all of which can add that extra touch of reality to any production and this time they went away with a good selection of bric-a-brac that I’m looking forward to spotting on screen.

“The great thing is that quite often the film crews will bring things back once they have finished, so we get to sell them all over again.

“On this occasion, they not only brought back their original purchases but also gave us other props, meaning we had even more things to sell.”

To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk