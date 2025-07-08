Emmaus Sheffield is road worthy again thanks to major funding support

Homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is back on the road thanks to some major financial support.

The charity’s 17-year-old Suzuki had finally reached its last MOT and was no longer fit for purpose.

But with funding from the Freshgate Trust Foundation, the JG Graves Charitable Trust, the Beatrice Laing Trust and the Aviva Community Fund via Crowdfunder, the charity is roadworthy once more after taking delivery of an 18-month-old Vauxhall eCorsa.

This isn't just about getting from A to B - this new electric vehicle is transforming lives in our community,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“Our companions now have access to a reliable, comfortable car that's helping them to attend important appointments with confidence, reconnect with family and friends, gain driving experience and independence and access opportunities for days out and wellbeing activities.”

And just to get things moving, the car has already had a test drive for a day by the sea in Bridlington.

“The environmental benefits align perfectly with our sustainability ethos and having an EV charger on-site means we're future-proofing our transport needs,” Charley added

“We want to say a massive thank you to the wonderful trusts for believing in our work supporting formerly homeless adults.

“Their investment is creating real, lasting change in people's lives, which is what Emmaus Sheffield is all about.”

Emmaus Sheffield is a drug and alcohol-free working community that offers accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women - known as companions - at its base in Cadman Street, close to Sheffield’s Victoria Quays.