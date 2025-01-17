Emmaus Sheffield freshens up with special grant aid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Skipton Building Society Charitable Foundation has awarded a grant of £2,500 to homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield towards the creation of new laundry facilities.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

“We currently have 18 companions and with all our facilities in full use every day that means a lot of laundry every week,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

Skipton Building Society Charitable Foundation funding has helped provide new laundry facilities at Emmaus Sheffield

“Our old facilities struggled to meet our needs and this grant really has made a massive difference, giving us the chance to create a specialist laundry area, complete with industrial washing machines and driers.

“The support of organisations like the Skipton Building Society Charitable Foundation is vital in enabling us to give our companions every opportunity to build a better life and future.”