Emmaus Sheffield extends free furniture collection service

Homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is now providing a seven day collection service for anybody wanting to offer items of furniture to its popular Second Hand Store.

The shop at the Emmaus Sheffield headquarters in Cadman Street, close to Sheffield’s Victoria Quays, offers an extensive range of sofas, chairs and other items of furniture, all of which can be collected by the charity’s retail team.

“We are always in need of furniture donations but were increasingly aware that by offering our collection service on Monday to Friday only, we were missing out on some great items simply because people are working,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“We listened to what our supports are saying to us and have now extended the collection service to cover every day.

“We’ve had a very busy year already but that level of success, of course, now means we have a real need for more stock to keep to meet customer expectations.

"We can take all sorts of furniture large and small - we just require it to be in re-saleable condition and upholstered items to have a fire label attached.”

Emmaus Sheffield is a working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield and how to arrange for a free collection of sofas and other large furniture items simply visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk or call 0114 272 0677.