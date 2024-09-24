Emmaus Sheffield companions celebrate qualifications success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is celebrating qualification success for two of its companions.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for previously homeless men and women - known as companions - at its base close to the Canal Basin.

And Gavin Clarke and Ryan York have now qualified to carry out PAT Testing, which means electrical items on sale at the charity’s popular second hand store in Cadman Street are properly working and fit for purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“PAT testing is a legal requirement and one that has to be carried out by a properly qualified person,” said Emmaus Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

Gavin Clarke and Ryan York are now qualified Emmaus Sheffield PAT testers

“Training to carry out this service fits in perfectly with the Emmaus philosophy of providing our companions with the new skills they need to make a fresh start and it also means we have greater scope for selling items we might not otherwise be able to accept at the store.

“With two more members of our team now fully qualified to PAT test items, we have the chance to process even more electrical items for sale, knowing that they are working safely - and that can be anything from a washing machine to a hair dryer or a bedside lamp.

“We offer a 30 day guarantee on all electrical items and in the unlikely event that anything does prove to be faulty, we will offer a full refund on presentation of a valid receipt.”

To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk