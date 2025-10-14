Emmaus Sheffield appeals for support as homelessness numbers rise

The chair of homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is urging supporters to give as much support as possible to some of the region’s most vulnerable people.

Homeless Link and Changing Futures Sheffield - a special report commissioned by the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority - reported last year that the number of people sleeping rough in the county had risen by 35 per cent since 2020, with Sheffield seeing a rate of rough sleeping per 1,000 people over three times the national average.

There were also increasing numbers of the hidden homeless - those sofa surfing or living with family and friends or in uninhabitable accommodation.

With winter approaching, a snapshot of government statistics in December last year showed there were an estimated 7,524 people sleeping rough over the Christmas period - a rise of six per cent on the prev ious year.

Emmaus Sheffield chair Carl Dray is calling on the public to support the charity.

While homelessness numbers continue to increase however, national research published just a few weeks ago found that the number of accommodation services for people experiencing homelessness across England has fallen by almost half since 2008.

Emmaus Sheffield is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

But Carl Dray, who recently took up his post as chair of the Sheffield charity, points out that organisations like Emmaus Sheffield are facing increasing struggles to meet demand and the special needs of the people it supports.

Carl with some of the Emmaus Sheffield companions.

“The homelessness sector is increasingly accommodating people with more complex health needs too,” he pointed out.

“There has been a reported 83 per cent rise in people with mental health needs while there was has been an 87 per cent rise at day services, which support people who are rough sleeping and facing the most extreme forms of homelessness.

“There is no single solution to addressing homelessness but partnerships and collaborative working between local authorities, support services, concerned organisations and charities can together make a difference.”

Increasingly, he said, charities were on the front line in trying to tackle the issues surrounding homelessness.

“Here in Sheffield charities like Emmaus Sheffield, the Archer Project, Roundabout and St Wilfred’s along with others are having to deal with individuals with increasingly complex needs,” Carl said.

“Pressure on public funding throws the focus onto fundraising, donations and social enterprises, while the general economic climate has led to a fall in corporate funding and individuals are feeling the pressure of increased living costs.”

Carl emphasised, though, that there were many ways to help make a positive contribution to the work of the Emmaus Sheffield team, especially at a time when the charity is launching plans to expand its service and support more people.

“You can help by donating unwanted items from furniture to clothing to everyday household items to us, all things that can be sold in our popular second hand superstore and online,” he said.

“And if you have the time you can give of your time in volunteering and supporting our companions.

“Helping people into employment is one of the key ladders out of homelessness.

“The Emmaus social enterprises of retail and workshop training combine to deliver real work experience, building skills and improving confidence and self esteem.

“You can volunteer a little of your time either in our shop or if you have hands-on woodworking or restoration experience in our workshop your support would be most welcome.”

Carl added that anybody witnessing a person experiencing homelessness on the street in Sheffield could also contact the Streetlink team to connect them with support services.

“As the weather turns colder roughly sleepers are particularly vulnerable,” he pointed out.

“But by helping us and other local homelessness charities in and around South Yorkshire you can make a difference.”

To find out more about the charity visit emmaus-sheffield.org.uk