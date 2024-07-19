These photos show members of the community taking to the court at Ellesmere Park in Burngreave following its dramatic makeover.

The court, off Lyon’s Close, had been badly neglected, with faded line-markings and an uneven and cracked playing surface.

But it’s the latest to get a striking overhaul thanks to Basketball England’s #ProjectSwish campaign to revitalise outdoor courts.

Sheffield City Council - backed by Labour councillor Safiya Saeed, who is deputy Lord Mayor, chair of the council’s North East Local Area Committee, and founder of Reach Up Youth charity - had approached Basketball England last year for support to overhaul the site last year.

The council also collaborated with local community members, Friends of Ellesmere Park, ward councillors, Yorkshire Sport, and Make Space for Girls to design improvements for the park.

The upgrade - funded by Public Health, Youth Services, Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), Veolia and Basketball England - saw the court surface repaired, with a dramatic new design by local artist Leigh Redhead, aka Trik09, and young people from the Reach Up Youth charity. The fencing was also replaced and floodlights were installed.

Members of the community took to the revamped court for the first time during its official launch on Saturday, July 13.

Reach Up Youth will host weekly sessions at the court, giving local children and young people the chance to have a go at basketball.

Safiya Saeed said: "Our young people and families are so excited to use the court. It is now a safe space with energetic colours. Thank you to everyone who worked on this."

Sheffield City Council project officer (Parks and Countryside) David Addenbrooke said: "The transformation of the park and basketball court from a neglected, unsafe space into a vibrant community hub exemplifies the positive impact of community engagement and targeted investment.”

Leigh Redhead, aka Trik09, said: “This project has been quite personal one to me, as Ellesmere is one the courts I played on when I was younger. It has really felt like I've given something back to the scene.

“There has been a massive positive change for the local players and the area as a whole.”

