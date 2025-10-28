Eco-fashion centre stage at Roots to Renewal Doncaster Fashion show

A major new project bringing together sustainability, creativity, and environmental stewardship will reach its climax with a fashion show at Doncaster’s Danum Gallery, Museum and Library this November.

The Roots to Renewal concept was developed by designer and environmentalist Estelle Pearce of Fashion Fusion CIC, a specialist in sustainable fashion, up-cycling and natural dyeing.

Roots to Renewal created a unique partnership uniting several South Yorkshire organisations dedicated to sustainable living and creative empowerment.

The project was made possible by funding from National Lottery Awards for All and Doncaster Council’s Environmental Pride grant.

Estelle Pearce is preparing for the November 8 Fashion Show.

This support enabled the project to launch a pilot scheme, developing vibrant natural dye gardens and delivering a programme of workshops and community activities across Doncaster.

And the result of the many months of enthusiasm, inspiration and hard work will come to a vibrant climax at Doncaster’s Danum Gallery, Museum and Library on November 8, when up-cycled fashion will take centre stage on the catwalk.

The show forms a highlight of the Great Doncaster LESStival, shining a spotlight on employability and nature connection as part of a city-wide skills and resource-sharing activities.

“Roots to Renewal has always been about connecting people with nature, growing the things that we then utilise in taking items of clothing and giving them a new life through a variety of simple but effective processes,” said Estelle.

“This has been a truly collaborative project, bringing in friends and supporters from so many groups and organisations, including Plantaura, which specialises in plant cultivation and natural dyeing, Artfelt, World Women Wellbeing CIC, Denaby Wellbean Social Garden and Age UK Sheffield, which has donated unsaleable clothing and textiles which have been upcycled into new products, supporting both sustainability and their charitable work.

“The truly inspiring thing too has been that the project has attracted people of all ages and backgrounds - and we will see that reflected when our models take to the catwalk and show just how imaginative their work over the past few months has been.”

Since its launch in June, the project has delivered 48 workshops and events with over 300 attendees across 10 locations in Doncaster.

It has also successfully saved four large bags of textiles from landfill, created vibrant community colour and tea gardens, crafted beautiful catwalk-ready garments, and taught more than 12 different skills and techniques to attendees.

“We said at the start that we wanted to build skills, foster creativity, and nurture environmental stewardship and we truly believe that we have done all those things,” said Estelle.

“And the exciting thing for me is that, following on from this pilot, I see this very much as the start of a long term commitment to environmental projects in Doncaster and South Yorkshire.”

The Roots to renewal Fashion Show will be held at Doncaster’s Danum Gallery, Museum and Library on November 8 at 1pm.

Admission to the show is free but spaces are limited. For more information and to get involved, visit www.rootstorenewal.co.uk