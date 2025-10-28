Eckington Court Nursing Home throws a Spook-tacular Halloween Party

By Dominika Biela
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2025, 10:13 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 10:20 GMT
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Spirits were high and the dance floor was full as residents and colleagues at Eckington Court Nursing Home in Eckington, Derbyshire came together for a frightfully fun Halloween celebration. The event brought laughter, music, and a touch of spooky magic to the home, with residents getting into the festive mood from start to finish.

The home was transformed with ghoulish decorations, pumpkins, and plenty of cobwebs, setting the perfect scene for an afternoon of fun and dancing. Live entertainment from DJand singer, Alan Turner,had residents and colleagues up on their feet, showing off their best moves and singing along to classic hits.

Most Popular

The home’s annual Best Dressed Competition crowned Bradley, a three-year-old Lurcher, the winner, as residents agreed he looked charming in his bat costume.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And what’s a party without a buffet? The talented catering team at the home went all-out to create a selection of spooky-themed treats, from mummy hotdogs to chocolate mud puddings and so much more, ensuring there was something delicious for everyone to enjoy.

Spook-tacular partyplaceholder image
Spook-tacular party

Resident Nigel described the party simply as “amazing!” while Annette, dressed in a witch's costume, barely left the dance floor. Carol and Audrey joined in the fun too, dancing the afternoon away, and Jean could be seen smiling from ear to ear.

Trudy Godley, home manager, said: “It’s moments like these that make Eckington Court feel like one big family. The energy and joy from our residents were infectious, and it was wonderful to see everyone letting their hair down and enjoying themselves.”

A standout moment came when resident Ian heard his favourite song — Take Me Home, Country Roads. The room erupted in cheers as he sang along and danced from his wheelchair, showing everyone how to celebrate in true party spirit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

Smiles all roundplaceholder image
Smiles all round

Eckington Court offers residential care, nursing care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about Eckington Court Nursing Home visit them here: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/eckington-court-off-church-street-eckington

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.

Related topics:Derbyshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice