Ecclesfield Parish Council hosts D-Day 80 event

By Emma CollinsContributor
Published 22nd May 2024, 13:51 BST
Everyone is invited to Ecclesfield Park on Thursday, June 6 between 5:30pm and 9:30pm to commemorate 80 years since the Normandy landings in World War II.

With lots of nods to the past, the park will see a whole host of entertainment from local musicians, Ecclesfield School and Chapeltown Silver Prize Band.

There will be free rides and face painting for children, games and a pigeon treasure hunt which will be explained on the day! Prizes for best 40s dressed, best cake and the winners tug of war will be awarded.

People can also watch a parade of forces cadets, scouting and guiding groups while enjoying refreshments which will all be available onsite.

Event Poster.Event Poster.
Everyone is invited, with musical acts to entertain everyone and ending with a beacon lighting, it should be a night to remember, and also a salute to the past.

For more information, please contact Ecclesfield Parish Council’s Emma Collins and Natalie Richardson - [email protected]

