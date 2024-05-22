Ecclesfield Parish Council hosts D-Day 80 event
With lots of nods to the past, the park will see a whole host of entertainment from local musicians, Ecclesfield School and Chapeltown Silver Prize Band.
There will be free rides and face painting for children, games and a pigeon treasure hunt which will be explained on the day! Prizes for best 40s dressed, best cake and the winners tug of war will be awarded.
People can also watch a parade of forces cadets, scouting and guiding groups while enjoying refreshments which will all be available onsite.
Everyone is invited, with musical acts to entertain everyone and ending with a beacon lighting, it should be a night to remember, and also a salute to the past.
For more information, please contact Ecclesfield Parish Council’s Emma Collins and Natalie Richardson - [email protected]