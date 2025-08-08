Eastwood runners aiming for a first place in charity challenge
The company has signed up for the hugely popular September 28 city sporting event as part of the day’s specific Corporate Challenge.
“10K fever is sweeping the office and we have an amazing team signed up and ready for action,” said Eastwood Consulting Engineers Marketing Manager Helen Beard.
“We’re hoping to build on our third place in last year’s 10K Corporate Team Challenge, so this year we are going all out for the win.
“St Luke’s provides invaluable support to terminally ill patients and their families, and as a local business a number of our team have experienced firsthand the exceptional care and support the hospice provides.
“We are grateful to have such an amazing hospice in Sheffield - Eastwood raise funds to say thank you for those you have supported and to enable you to support many more families in the future.”
Businesses still have time to sign up by visiting Sheffield 10K Corporate Challenge | Run For All