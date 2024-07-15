Eastwood Consulting Engineers take on 10k challenge for St Luke’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team from the Sheffield office of Eastwood Consulting Engineers are pounding the pavements as they prepare to support St Luke’s Hospice in the Sheffield 10k.

The company has run for St Luke’s in the popular September event for several years but this year a record 20 members of staff have signed up to compete.

And after taking third place in last year’s 10k Corporate Team Challenge, the Eastwood team are going all out for the top spot this year when the race takes to the streets on September 29.

“St Luke’s provides invaluable support to terminally ill patients and their families, and as a local business a number of our team have experienced first hand the exceptional care and support the hospice provides,” said Eastwood Marketing Coordinator Helen Beard.

Matthew Sheridan of St Luke's (right) with the Eastwood 10k team

“We are grateful to have such an amazing hospice in Sheffield - Eastwood raise funds to say thank you for those you have supported and to enable you to support many more families in the future.”

For more on how to support St Luke’s in the Sheffield 10k visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/events/detail/sheffield-10k-2024