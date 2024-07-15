Eastwood Consulting Engineers take on 10k challenge for St Luke’s

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 15:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The team from the Sheffield office of Eastwood Consulting Engineers are pounding the pavements as they prepare to support St Luke’s Hospice in the Sheffield 10k.

The company has run for St Luke’s in the popular September event for several years but this year a record 20 members of staff have signed up to compete.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And after taking third place in last year’s 10k Corporate Team Challenge, the Eastwood team are going all out for the top spot this year when the race takes to the streets on September 29.

“St Luke’s provides invaluable support to terminally ill patients and their families, and as a local business a number of our team have experienced first hand the exceptional care and support the hospice provides,” said Eastwood Marketing Coordinator Helen Beard.

Matthew Sheridan of St Luke's (right) with the Eastwood 10k teamMatthew Sheridan of St Luke's (right) with the Eastwood 10k team
Matthew Sheridan of St Luke's (right) with the Eastwood 10k team

“We are grateful to have such an amazing hospice in Sheffield - Eastwood raise funds to say thank you for those you have supported and to enable you to support many more families in the future.”

For more on how to support St Luke’s in the Sheffield 10k visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/events/detail/sheffield-10k-2024

Related topics:SheffieldSt Luke's HospiceEastwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice