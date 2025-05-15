Eagles Ready for Historic Semi-Final Clash Against Halifax Panthers

Sheffield Eagles Wheelchair Head Coach Greg Brown is urging his team to enjoy the occasion as they prepare for their biggest game so far, a first-ever appearance in the Betfred Challenge Cup Semi-Final this Saturday against Halifax Panthers.

The Panthers, who finished as runners-up in last season’s Betfred Wheelchair Super League, will travel to South Yorkshire with a squad full of international talent, including England stars Rob Hawkins, Wayne Boardman, and Jack Brown this weekend.

Brown is under no illusions about the challenge ahead, but remains optimistic following a strong performance in their last outing.

“It was really pleasing to get the win last weekend against Edinburgh,” Brown said. “It felt like a bit of a trip into the unknown, we didn’t know what to expect, but that result really puts us in a good position moving forward this season.

“The Semi-Final will be our toughest test to date, but it’s one we’re really looking forward to.”

Halifax have done their homework, studying the Eagles’ recent games. While the two sides have faced each other at the Championship and ‘A’ team level previously, this will be the Eagles’ first encounter against Halifax’s full-strength squad.

“We’re coming up against some of the world’s best players, and they’ll be coming here with every intention of winning,” Brown added. “It’ll be a huge test, but we’re excited for it.”

The Eagles will enjoy home advantage, with the tie taking place at Ponds Forge in Sheffield. Brown hopes the familiar surroundings, and a strong home crowd, can give his side a boost.

“I hope it’s a good game and that we can really make home advantage count,” he said. “Ponds Forge is new to us, but we’ve grown comfortable with it, and we hope that works in our favour.

“We’d love to see as many fans there as possible. The support this season has been amazing, it really does make a difference, and the team appreciates it.”

As this is the Eagles’ debut season in the competition, Saturday’s match will also serve as a valuable learning experience ahead of their future Super League clashes with Halifax.

Whatever the result, Brown couldn’t be prouder of how far his squad has come.

“This is still a relatively young group with a lot of potential,” he said. “There’s plenty of opportunities to win things in the future, and I want everyone on Saturday to enjoy the experience and show what they’re capable of, regardless of the score line.”