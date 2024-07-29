Dronfield Parish Church restoration project moves into critical stage
Dronfield Parish Church will now be without three breathtaking windows, dating back to the 13th century, for the next 12 months as the painstaking work is completed.
The windows in the Grade I listed building have suffered major pigment loss since they were partly conserved in the 1970s and 1980s in an operation that included protecting them with Perspex which masked their true colour.
The three windows containing medieval glass are now being professionally conserved and the Perspex removed – they are due to be re-installed in the church in 2025 when the restoration work is complete.
The £179,541 project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and will see Dronfield Parish Church’s breathtaking medieval stained glass windows and surrounding stonework restored to their former glory.
The grant is also funding research into the church’s history and the development of interpretation material to open up the building’s fascinating past to a far wider audience.
Volunteers are being recruited and trained to give guided tours to visitors as part of the project. In addition to tours, open days and special events, the project will include the creation of interpretation material to help people learn about the windows and why they are such a valuable cultural and historical asset.
Local schools and community groups are also being involved and the windows used to help pupils learn about art and art history. When the conservation work is complete, the project will hold a final celebration event for the community.
Sue Murphy, Church DPC Project Co-ordinator, said: “Dronfield Parish Church has been at the centre of life in the town and a wonderful resource for the whole community for nearly a thousand years. Its fantastic l to know that the 13th century-stained glass are now undergoing the conservation work they need carried out by some of the country’s most skilled specialists in this field”. This National Lottery Heritage Lottery grant is enabling us to restore them to their former glory and allowing them to be once again celebrated as some of the town’s most treasured cultural assets.”
