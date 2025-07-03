Dronfield host a String Quartet from our Twin Town - Sindelfingen

Dronfield Rotary club in conjunction with the Dore Male Voice Choir invited the Sindelfingen String Quartet to give three concerts in our area. These were performed from Friday June 20th to Sunday June 23rd.

A varied programme of chamber, choral and popular music from Mozart, Boccherini, Dvorάk to the Beatles was performed and very much enjoyed by the audiences. Proceeds from the concerts will help to support international learning exchanges for local young people and the Lost Chord Charity.

The first two concerts with the Dore Male Voice Choir were performed in the Bakewell Assembly rooms and Greenhill Methodists Church. The final concert was just the quartet and they performed in the Dronfield Hall/Barn.

The quartet and Dore Male Voice Choir

The Quartet and the Choir

In 2014, three members of the Sindelfingen Chamber Orchestra, Nicole Amann-Gessinger, Daniela Schwabe and Petra Grevesmühl, decided to found a string quartet, led by the former first concertmaster of the Orchestra of the Deutsche Opera Berlin, Detlev Grevesmühl.

One of their concerts, on the occasion of an anniversary of the Danube-Swabians and attended by members of the State government of Baden-Württemberg, was a great success.

Other concerts followed including one in the Schloss Waldenburg in memory of his Highness, Prince Friedrich Karl zu Hohenlohe- Waldenburg.

This year, the musicians celebrated the tenth anniversary of the ensemble, and in 2018 they played in Dronfield for the first time – which was very successful.

The Dore Male Voice Choir currently has 70 members whose music repertoire covers the whole music spectrum from Opera, Musicals, Sacred, Spirituals and traditional folk songs. Their repertoire has included singing in Latin, Welsh, German, Russian, Xosa and Maori and always from memory without manuscript.

The Choir has given performances in York Minster, The London Guildhall, The Royal Albert Hall on radio and BBC TV and many other venues.

Bi-annual overseas concert tours have taken place in many European countries.

In 2017 they toured the Umbria region of Italy performing in the evening mass at St Peter’s in the Vatican, they have also sung at the Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate, Ypres. In September 2019 a concert tour to Sicily took place based in Taormina, the highlight of the tour was performing in The Duomo of Syracuse. In 2022 the tour was based in Padua an ancient university city between Verona and Venice with concerts in each of the cities was great success. The big attraction for the choir was singing in the Mass in St. Mark’s in Venice.