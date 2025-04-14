Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers across Sheffield are being urged to opt into an Auto Payment function now offered by PayByPhone, a global leader in mobile parking payments, in the majority of Q-Park parking garages including Charles Street, Sheffield Station and Rockingham Street in Sheffield.

By opting in to Auto Payment, drivers can simply enter not only the local Q-Park car parks but also the majority of Q-Park car park across the UK without taking a ticket, and when they are ready to leave, go straight to their vehicle, by-passing the payment kiosk and any queues. ANPR camera technology scans the number plate as the car enters allowing the entry barrier to rise.

As the car approaches the car park exit, the number plate is scanned again, and the barrier rises. PayByPhone automatically takes payment for the exact time spent from the driver’s preferred payment method that has been previously set up in the app. Digital receipts are emailed to the driver.

Adam Dolphin, Managing Director UK for PayByPhone, says: “PayByPhone has been the exclusive parking payment provider in Sheffield since May 2017, so including the additional benefit of using our service in Q-Park car parks here too is added convenience for residents and visitors alike. Our Auto Payment feature, which we have been successfully providing to car parks since 2019, creates a seamless experience for drivers in Sheffield, helping to simplify the parking experience. They don’t have to touch their phone or even open our app. They just drive in and drive out; it’s a time-saver.”

Drivers can now experience the most convenient parking experience at Q-Park car parks in Sheffield

EV drivers can also enjoy added convenience at most Q-Park facilities by paying for their EV charging directly through the PayByPhone app. Charging sessions can be managed remotely in real time and all charging history is saved in the app for easy reference.

Dolphin says: “Because our app lets motorists handle both parking and charging in one place, they benefit from a seamless experience and a more complete view of their motoring costs so everyday journeys are simpler, smarter and more connected.”

Motorists using PayByPhone elsewhere in Sheffield outside of the Q-Park garages, have access to the app’s Maps and the Nearby Parking features. The Maps feature allows them to locate parking before they leave for their destination. The Nearby Parking feature instantly provides drivers with the closest PayByPhone parking location number. And the app is available in 11 languages, making it inclusive for all users.

Dolphin adds: “PayByPhone has been designed to simplify your journey. We encourage drivers in Sheffield to opt into Auto Payment for Q-Park in settings in the app today, so they can ensure their next visit to a Q-Park car park across the UK is quick, easy and hassle-free.”

For a full list of areas where PayByPhone is available, and to start using it today, download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store or visit the PayByPhone website visit www.paybyphone.co.uk. Follow PayByPhone on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.