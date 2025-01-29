Double triumph for Sheffield community nurses honoured with Queen's Nurse title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two exceptional community nurses from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have been awarded one of the highest accolades in their profession, the title of Queen’s Nurse by the Queens Nursing Institute (QNI).

Marie Partner, Operational Lead for Active Together, Active Programmes and Community Tuberculosis (TB) Nurses, and Anna-Marie Newland-Ferguson, TB Lead and Clinical Nurse Specialist were among a small group of distinguished nurses selected for this honour, recognising their ongoing commitment to learning, leadership and excellence in healthcare.

The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI) is a registered charity dedicated to advancing nursing care for individuals in their homes and communities. The title of Queen’s Nurse is a distinguished and historic honour awarded to nurses who exemplify excellence in care delivery and leadership. Queen’s Nurses also gain access to professional development workshops, bursaries, networking opportunities, and the support of a strong, shared professional identity.

Marie Partner, who has worked at Sheffield teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for almost 30 years, was awarded the title for her extensive contributions to healthcare, including her leadership in cardiothoracic care, her pivotal role in community nursing, and her work in developing and leading rehabilitation programs such as Active Together, all of which have significantly improved patient care and supported those facing health inequalities. Marie said:

Marie Partner presented with the Queen’s Nurse title by Professor Dame Elizabeth Anionwu.

“Working in the community is a privilege, and the satisfaction of making a real difference in patients' and families' lives is what drives me. My role is to support patients through their treatment and help them build the skills and confidence to manage their condition. I’m proud to work alongside such a skilled and dedicated team, and the Queen’s Nurse title allows me to promote the opportunities for excellence and leadership that the Queen’s Nursing Institute provides."

Anna-Marie Newland-Ferguson has worked at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for 27 years and has received this prestigious title following her distinguished career specialising in infectious diseases. Anna-Marie currently works as the TB Lead/Clinical Nurse Specialist role with the community nurse specialist service. Anna-Marie said:

“I am passionate about Tuberculosis infection and feel very privileged to work with patients and families/carers in their home environment, providing the highest level of patient-centred care whilst they are receiving treatment. My role requires me to constantly be innovative and push barriers, to remove the stigma and fear often associated with TB disease but to also raise the profile about TB infection with multi-professionals. I feel so proud to have received the Queens Nurse title. Throughout my nursing career I have been fortunate to work in an area that both fascinates me and where I believe I can make a difference, and to have worked with so many fantastic staff both past and present. To be recognised for this work has been an unexpected honour and means a great deal to me.”

Professor Chris Morley, Chief Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, commented:

Anna-Marie Newland-Ferguson presented with the Queen’s Nurse title by Professor Dame Elizabeth Anionwu.

"I am thrilled to see Marie and Anna-Marie recognised with this prestigious title. Queen’s Nurses are exemplary leaders and role models in community nursing, and this title is a testament to their exceptional contributions to patient care. We are proud to have them as part of our team at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals.”

Marie Partner and Anna-Marie Newland-Ferguson were presented with their Queen’s Nurse awards on Friday November 29 in London by Professor Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, an inspiring figure in nursing for many decades.