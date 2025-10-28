Double celebration for Hallam Primary as new nursery opens and Early Years team wins top Sheffield award

Sheffield award Hallam Primary School, part of INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, officially opened its brand-new nursery provision, further extending the school’s commitment to providing high-quality early education within the local community.

The nursery’s opening event was attended by pupils, staff, governors and key stakeholders including representatives from Learn Sheffield, YMD Boon architects, INOVA’s senior leadership team and the school’s facilities and business management teams.

Headteacher, Jenna Ramsden, and CEO of INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, Lee Barber, marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before inviting guests to explore the new nursery spaces. Visitors had the opportunity to see children learning and playing in the vibrant new environment, both indoors and outdoors, as they interacted with teachers and their surroundings.

Speaking at the event, Jenna Ramsden, headteacher at Hallam Primary School, said:

“We are delighted to open our new nursery and extend our Early Years provision to even more families in our community. This new space allows us to offer continuity and consistency for children from the very start of their learning journey with us, building confidence and curiosity from day one.”

Adding to the celebrations, Hallam Primary School’s Early Years team has been recognised with the Sheffield Commitment to Quality Award, presented by Sheffield City Council’s Early Years and School Effectiveness service.

The award acknowledges the school’s exemplary Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) provision, highlighting how its “aspirational early years continuous provision promotes independence, developing unique, confident learners supported by nurturing, skilled adults and gives children a secure foundation for future success.”

Charlotte Hurst, Early Years lead at Hallam Primary School, said:

“We are so proud to receive this recognition, which reflects the dedication and expertise of our Early Years team. Every member of staff works tirelessly to create a nurturing, stimulating and inclusive environment where children can thrive and develop a lifelong love of learning.”

Lee Barber, CEO of INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, added:

“Hallam Primary School continues to set an excellent standard for Early Years education across our Trust. The new nursery provision is a wonderful example of how we can expand opportunities for children and families while maintaining the highest quality of care and teaching. I’m incredibly proud of the team for their commitment and the well-deserved recognition they’ve achieved through the Sheffield Commitment to Quality Award.”

With its new nursery now open and national recognition for its Early Years excellence, Hallam Primary School continues to strengthen its role as a cornerstone of early education in Sheffield. The new provision ensures that even more families can access the school’s outstanding care and learning from the very start of their child’s educational journey.