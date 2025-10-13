Doors 2 Floors managing director returns from philanthropic trip

Ismaeel Basar, managing director of national retailer Doors 2 Floors, has returned from a philanthropic visit to Germany, rounding off a year of international travel that has combined business growth with giving back.

Earlier this year, Mr Basar embarked on what he described as an “epic road trip” through Albania, meeting clients and exploring opportunities to expand Doors 2 Floors’ reach across Europe.

Now, following a return journey to Germany focused on community engagement, the West Yorkshire entrepreneur says he’s “more motivated than ever” to balance profit with purpose.

“Running a company isn’t just about turnover and targets,” Mr Basar said.

“It’s about people. I’ve been very fortunate with the success of Doors 2 Floors, and I believe it’s important to use that platform to make a positive difference — whether that’s supporting local initiatives abroad or helping customers here in Leeds.”

During his time in Germany, Mr Basar visited Hamburg and several other cities, where he took part in community visits aimed at supporting underprivileged communities.

“The generosity I witnessed was inspiring,” he said. “Even small gestures — a meal, a conversation, a contribution — can have a real impact. It reminded me that business success should always be tied to kindness and contribution.”

Mr Basar’s earlier trip to Albania made headlines when he travelled across the country by road, visiting cities including Tirana, Sarandë, and Ksamil in a bid to secure new international business partnerships.

The journey earlier this year, was both a professional mission and a personal adventure.

“Albania has enormous potential,” he said. “I wanted to see it for myself, meet clients face-to-face, and understand the market beyond spreadsheets and emails. It’s those personal connections that open real doors.”

Mr Basar has helped to grow the company from a regional retailer into a supplier with customers across Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The business specialises in high-quality doors, serving both residential and commercial clients.

He says the lessons learned from his recent travels — both in business and philanthropy — will shape the company’s future direction.

“Each trip teaches me something about leadership,” Mr Basar added. “We want Doors 2 Floors to keep growing internationally, but always with the same core values that built it — honesty, service, and giving something back.”

With further European collaborations on the horizon, Mr Basar says the company is exploring ways to formalise its philanthropic work through a dedicated community programme.

“Germany reminded me that kindness travels,” he said. “And Albania showed me that opportunity is everywhere if you’re willing to go and find it. My goal now is to bring those two lessons together — to build a business that succeeds by doing good.”

Ismaeel’s colleague, Junaid Momoniat recently visited a number of countries in Europe, where he also combined business with pleasure.