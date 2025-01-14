Doncaster Selected – New Family Arts Network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of Doncaster organisations has been selected to receive funding to form one of only two new Family Arts Networks nationally. Family Arts Campaign now has 16 Family Arts Networks across the UK, seven of which receive funding to support Ambassador roles and initiatives focused on creating better activities and opportunities for under-served families in their specific geographical areas. Doncaster and Torbay have joined the Ambassador-led networks, each dedicated to providing more creative and accessible opportunities for families in their local communities.

The Doncaster Family Arts Network is made up of darts, Cast, Heritage Doncaster, Town Field Primary School and City of Doncaster Council’s Family Hubs. The Network will build on the work developed through the Tuneful Chatter programme, with a focus on Early Years, and seeks to develop more high-quality creative opportunities for families with 0-5 year old children.

Each partner in the Doncaster Family Arts Network has a track record in delivering creative opportunities for underserved families and all are committed to collaborating to share learning, broaden experience, and expand opportunities. Other likeminded organisations are encouraged to get in touch if they are interested in joining the Doncaster Network – partners are looking for organisations from the voluntary, public or private sector to join the group over the next 18 months.

Sarah Eastaff – darts’ Director of Creative Learning – said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Tuneful Chatter work with Cast and City of Doncaster Council has been recognised, and that we can build on this with new partners as a Doncaster Family Arts Network. This is a great opportunity for likeminded organisations to learn from each other and strengthen our collective offer for our Doncaster families.”

Sarah Clough – Cast's Head of Participation – said: “Doncaster’s Family Arts Network is a vital step in ensuring that Doncaster’s youngest children have the best possible access to high quality arts experiences, and the many benefits that this brings. We’re delighted to continue Doncaster’s strong partnerships to achieve this, bringing joy and wellbeing to children and families across the borough.

Alison Fleetwood- Service Manager- Doncaster Council said: “Exposure to a creative learning environment helps children to develop physically, socially, emotionally and cognitively. Creative opportunities stimulate young children’s curiosity, creativity and imagination, and support the development of communication skills; being creative helps children to cope with their feelings and fears and to manage their emotional states and develop positive dispositions towards challenge, change and self-initiated learning. Doncaster’s Family Arts Network is a vital step in ensuring that Doncaster’s youngest children have access to high quality arts experiences in a space that is accessible for them.”

Anna Dever – Family Arts Campaign’s Executive Director – said: “Family Arts Campaign is so pleased to help develop a Family Arts Network in Doncaster. It has been brilliant to see the commitment and dedication in Doncaster to help support families in need and we saw a real opportunity to further develop work in this area. We hope this support will create more connections, more opportunities and better experiences for the families in the local community.”

This opportunity has been made possible by Family Arts Campaign, an Arts Council England Investment Principles Support Organisation and the largest, fully cross art form and collaborative initiative to support cultural engagement amongst families.

The Family Arts Campaign’s core mission is to ensure that every child and family in the country has access to a range of high-quality creative and cultural opportunities, regardless of their social background or where they live. The Family Arts Campaign supports the cultural sector to understand and support the diverse needs of families from all backgrounds.

If you are a Doncaster-based organisation focused on improving creative opportunities for 0-5 year olds and their families, and are interested in being part of the Doncaster Family Arts Network, please contact local Family Arts Network Ambassador Alex Fazakerley – [email protected]

