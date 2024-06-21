Doncaster Recruiter Celebrates Success of Mobile Recruitment Branch One Year On

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s leading HR and recruitment specialists, Gi Group, is celebrating the positive impact of its mobile recruitment branch one year on, successfully expanding its reach beyond its bricks-and-mortar branches and bringing opportunities directly to job seekers in the Doncaster area.

Over the past year, the Gi Group recruitment van has been on a tour across the country, visiting every major city where the specialist recruitment agency operates one of its 26 branches.

During its ‘on the road’ campaign 8697 candidates have been placed in roles.

Equipped with features such as an interactive jobs board, the recruitment van is designed to help job seekers apply on the spot for a range of vacancies for permanent or temporary employment in the manufacturing, logistics, industrial, pharmaceutical, and driving sectors.

Kate Sands, Business Manager based at Gi Group, commented: “We are very proud of our mobile branch because it really sets us apart from other recruitment agencies as we can take our services out on the road and directly to the public, helping more people find work and explore new career opportunities. The immediacy and face-to-face nature of ‘being on the spot’ in city centers has certainly allowed us to help tackle unemployment figures in local towns over the last 12 months.

“Looking back on the past year since the Gi Group van began its tour across the UK, it really shows what a positive impact it has made, especially during what has been quite a challenging time for the industry and for job seekers and families in general.”

Shrinking job vacancies have continued to create an impact on the job market over the past 12 months, intensifying competition among job seekers. With the UK’s unemployment rate reaching the highest peak in the period from January to March 2024, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The investment from Gi Group in a state-of-the-art van was part of the company’s commitment to reach a wider audience and provide people with the practical support they need to find work. Working alongside its established and growing network of bricks-and-mortar branches, the van campaign aimed to bridge the physical gap between job seekers and employers and provide valuable resources and guidance to those who need it.

Kate added: “We are a people-centric business and strongly believe getting to meet and connect with people face-to-face is so incredibly important when it comes to recruitment. As with our branches across the UK, our team of skilled consultants are on hand to offer guidance, support, and resources to job seekers of all ages and background, and the van adds another layer of flexibility to this.

“We are continuously looking for innovative ways to support job seekers at Gi Group and our mobile branch has been a major success for the business since it was first launched. As the way people seek new opportunities continues to evolve, we plan to continue to find new forward-thinking ways to approach recruitment.”